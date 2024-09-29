Congress releases its Manifesto for upcoming Haryana Assembly elections

AMN

Congress today released its detailed Election Manifesto in Chandigarh for upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, in which it has promised free treatment up to 25 lakhs and Rs. 2000 per month to women. Apart from this, it has also promised to provide water to Haryana from the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

Today, an elaborate 40-page election manifesto was released in the Chandigarh Congress Party office. The chairperson of the election manifesto, Geeta Bhukkal, said that the party has made comprehensive arrangements for better education and health in the manifesto.

On the other hand, the state’s acting Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, in a social media post criticised the Congress manifesto. He said the Change of Land Use (CLU) gang has looted the farmers’ land for 10 years in benefit of builders. He said that the BJP has made CLU files online and transparent. Earlier, Congress has given 7 guarantees for Haryana in its manifesto, which was released by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in the name of 7 promises—firm intentions in New Delhi.