THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

POLITICS REGIONAL AWAAZ

Congress releases its Manifesto for upcoming Haryana Assembly elections

Sep 28, 2024

AMN

Congress today released its detailed Election Manifesto in Chandigarh for upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, in which it has promised free treatment up to 25 lakhs and Rs. 2000 per month to women. Apart from this, it has also promised to provide water to Haryana from the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

Today, an elaborate 40-page election manifesto was released in the Chandigarh Congress Party office. The chairperson of the election manifesto, Geeta Bhukkal, said that the party has made comprehensive arrangements for better education and health in the manifesto.

On the other hand, the state’s acting Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, in a social media post criticised the Congress manifesto. He said the Change of Land Use (CLU) gang has looted the farmers’ land for 10 years in benefit of builders. He said that the BJP has made CLU files online and transparent. Earlier, Congress has given 7 guarantees for Haryana in its manifesto, which was released by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in the name of 7 promises—firm intentions in New Delhi.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi to inaugurate various projects in Maharashtra

Sep 28, 2024
POLITICS TOP AWAAZ

Campaigning at peak for final phase of Assembly elections in J&K and Haryana

Sep 28, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Sagar Regional Industry Conclave: Investment proposals worth Rs 23,181 cr. received

Sep 28, 2024

You missed

SPORTS

India beat Nepal 4-2 to Reach SAFF U-17 Championship Final

September 28, 2024
SPORTS

SAI Centre Kargil lift winners trophy at 1st Ladakh Police Taekwondo Tournament

September 28, 2024
CAMPUS

President Droupadi Murmu expresses concern over atrocities against women

September 28, 2024
QAUMI AWAAZ

Rahmani30 Celebrates Success of Arsalaan Mallick in Türkiye Scholarships Programme

September 28, 2024