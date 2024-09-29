PM Modi to inaugurate various projects in Maharashtra

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various projects in Maharashtra worth over 11,200 crore rupees tomorrow through video conferencing. He will inaugurate the Pune Metro section from District Court to Swargate, which will also mark the completion of the Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase 1). The cost of the underground section between District Court and Swargate is around 1,810 crore rupees.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Swargate-Katraj extension of Pune Metro Phase 1, to be developed at a cost of around 2,955 crore rupees. This southern extension of approximately 5.46 km is completely underground and features three stations: Market Yard, Padmavati, and Katraj.

Mr. Modi will dedicate to the nation the Bidkin Industrial Area, a transformative project covering an expansive 7,855 acres under the National Industrial Corridor Development Program of the Central Government. It is situated 20 km south of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra. The project, developed under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, holds immense potential as a vibrant economic hub in the Marathwada region. The Central Government has approved this project with an overall cost of over 6,400 crore rupees for development in three phases.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Solapur Airport, which will significantly improve connectivity, making Solapur more accessible to tourists, business travellers, and investors. The existing terminal building in Solapur has been revamped to serve around 4.1 lakh passengers annually.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the memorial for Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule’s first girls’ school at Bhidewada.