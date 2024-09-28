Sagar Regional Industry Conclave: Investment proposals worth Rs 23,181 cr. received

AMN / SAGAR, MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has said that the future of Bundelkhand will be a developed Bundelkhand. The state government will provide full support to even the smallest entrepreneurs. The implementation of the Ken-Betwa project will increase the irrigation capacity in 2.5 lakh hectares of Bundelkhand, changing the region’s landscape. An airport will be built in Sagar, increasing aviation opportunities and employment.

Dr. Yadav was addressing the inaugural session of the Regional Industry Conclave in Sagar. He announced that the government will support silver craftsmen, bidi, and agarbatti industries in the region. A silver cluster will be developed in Sagar, and Khajuraho will be developed as a film city.

The Chief Minister virtually inaugurated the MPIIDC office in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and issued letters of intent to 96 industrial units, allocating 240 acres of land. This will bring an investment of ₹1,560 crores and employment to over 5,900 people.

Foreign dignitaries, including Mongolia’s Ambassador Ganbold Dambajav, TW CEO Ingo Soeller, and Thailand’s Consul General Donnawit Poolsawat attended the conclave.

Some key investment proposals announced include:

– Pacific Meta-Steel’s ₹3,200 crores integrated steel plant in Nivadi, employing 10,000 people.

– Bansal Group’s ₹1,350 crores investment in super-specialty hospitals, a five-star hotel, and energy sector.

– Sagar Group’s ₹1,400 crores investment in dyeing and processing, creating employment opportunities.

– Madhya Bharat Agro’s ₹500 crores investment in Sagar’s Banda area.

The conclave received investment proposals worth ₹23,181 crores, potentially employing 27,375 people