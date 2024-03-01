PM Modi launches and dedicates to nation multiple development projects in Madhya Pradesh

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects of 17,000 crore rupees across Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. The projects cater to several important sectors including irrigation, power, road, rail, water supply, coal, and industry, among others. The Prime Minister also launched the Cyber Tehsil project in Madhya Pradesh. Addressing the gathering, Mr Modi said that the public’s confidence in Modi’s guarantee is overwhelming.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of irrigation projects worth more than 5500 crores in Madhya Pradesh. These projects include the Upper Narmada Project, the Raghavpur Multipurpose Project, and the Basaniya Multipurpose Project.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation three railway projects constructed at a cost of more than 2200 crore rupees. These include the project for the third line in Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi – Jakhlaun & Dhaura – Agasod route; Gauge conversion in the New Sumaoli-Jora Alapur railway line; and Powarkheda-Jujharpur rail line flyover.

For providing impetus to industrial development in the State, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of multiple industrial projects at the cost of 1000 crore rupees across Madhya Pradesh.

Strengthening the Power sector in Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for six substations located in Panna, Raisen, Chhindwara and Narmadapuram districts. These substations will benefit the people of the region in eleven districts of the State, namely Bhopal, Panna, Raisen, Chhindwara, Narmadapuram, Vidisha, Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Harda and Sehore.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for various projects worth about 880 crores under AMRUT 2.0 and dedicated the nation to the project for augmenting the water supply in Khargone.