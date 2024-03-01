इंडियन आवाज़     01 Mar 2024 01:05:36      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi launches and dedicates to nation multiple development projects in Madhya Pradesh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects of 17,000 crore rupees across Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. The projects cater to several important sectors including irrigation, power, road, rail, water supply, coal, and industry, among others. The Prime Minister also launched the Cyber Tehsil project in Madhya Pradesh. Addressing the gathering, Mr Modi said that the public’s confidence in Modi’s guarantee is overwhelming.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of irrigation projects worth more than 5500 crores in Madhya Pradesh. These projects include the Upper Narmada Project, the Raghavpur Multipurpose Project, and the Basaniya Multipurpose Project.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation three railway projects constructed at a cost of more than 2200 crore rupees. These include the project for the third line in Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi – Jakhlaun & Dhaura – Agasod route; Gauge conversion in the New Sumaoli-Jora Alapur railway line; and Powarkheda-Jujharpur rail line flyover.  

For providing impetus to industrial development in the State, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of multiple industrial projects at the cost of 1000 crore rupees across Madhya Pradesh.

Strengthening the Power sector in Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for six substations located in Panna, Raisen, Chhindwara and Narmadapuram districts. These substations will benefit the people of the region in eleven districts of the State, namely Bhopal, Panna, Raisen, Chhindwara, Narmadapuram, Vidisha, Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Harda and Sehore.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for various projects worth about 880 crores under AMRUT 2.0 and dedicated the nation to the project for augmenting the water supply in Khargone.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

من کی بات: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے نوجوانوں سے ریکارڈ تعداد میں ووٹ ڈالنے کی اپیل کی۔-MANN KI BAAT

خصوصی نامہ نگاروزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے پہلی بار ووٹروں سے ا ...

اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ٹریکٹر الٹ گیا، حادثے میں 24 افراد کی موت-UP KASGANJ

AMN / WEB DESK اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ہفتہ کو ایک بڑا حادثہ پیش آ ...

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر،طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد-URDU

نئی دہلی شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک رو ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart