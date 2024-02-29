Russia launches Iran’s imaging satellite ‘Pars 1’ into space

Russia launched Pars 1, an Iranian imaging satellite, into space on Thursday. This satellite has the capability of sending high-resolution images of surface locations from its orbit 500 km above Earth. The rocket also carried a Russian weather satellite and 17 Russian small satellites.

Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Issa Zarepour said yesterday that the launch of the Pars 1 satellite from Russia was in line with the development of space and international interactions with various countries.

The Pars 1 carries a 15-meter camera, enabling it to send high-resolution images of surface locations from its orbit.