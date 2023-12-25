इंडियन आवाज़     25 Dec 2023 01:39:49      انڈین آواز

PM Modi interacts with delegation of students of Jammu and Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with a delegation of students of Jammu and Kashmir at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday (24 December 2023). About two hundred fifty students hailing from all districts of Jammu and  Kashmir participated in the informal interaction. These students are visiting Jaipur, Ajmer and New Delhi under Watan Ko Jano – Youth Exchange Programme 2023 of Central Government. In the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, the visit is aimed at showcasing the cultural and social diversity of the country to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister asked the students about their travel experience and the iconic places they visited. He discussed the rich sporting culture in Jammu and Kashmir and enquired the students about their participation in sports like cricket and Football. Prime Minister gave the example of Sheetal Devi, the young archer from Jammu and Kashmir, who won three medals at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou. Mr Modi appreciated the talent of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and added that they have potential to excel in any field. He advised the students to work and contribute towards the development of the country and help realise the dream of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Talking about the record number of tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir this year, the Prime Minister said that there is immense opportunity in the tourism sector in  Jammu and Kashmir. He also talked about the benefits of Yoga and exhorted the students to practise it daily. Talking about the construction of the world’s highest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister said that it will improve connectivity in the region.

