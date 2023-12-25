AMN

Christmas is being celebrated across the globe today. Christians all over the world celebrate Christmas to mark the birth of Jesus Christ. On the occasion, people decorate their houses by putting on a Christmas tree, illuminated paper stars, and Holly wreaths and exchange gifts.

Christmas is observed to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. Carol singing, dazzling Christmas lights, and decked-out Christmas trees entice folks to join in the celebrations on December 25. Many parts of India come alive with the festive spirit of Christmas.

Churches in different parts of India are decorated for the festivity. Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi is decorated ahead of Christmas.

Several streets in Aizawl, Mizoram are decorated and lit up ahead of Christmas.

In preparation for Christmas, churches in Coimbatore have also been adorned and lit up. People in Bengaluru are also excited about the Christmas celebration. Preparations are underway ahead of Christmas in Shivaji Nagar church and Fraser Town church.

People all over the country are travelling with family and friends. Several tourists are coming to Shimla for the celebration of Christmas and New Year.

A large number of tourists from all over the country are arriving in Manali, to celebrate Christmas and New Year. In such a situation, people are suffering due to the traffic jam in Manali. Due to long traffic jams on the roads since morning, tourists and local people are facing problems.

Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as a religious and cultural event.Many, but not all, countries observe Christmas as a holiday. During the weeks leading up to Christmas, many homes have Christmas trees and other decorations.

Some workplaces host Christmas parties before December 25. Exchanging gifts, singing Christmas carols, and attending parties are all festive activities.

Christmas cards are also presented or mailed out before the festival.

PM Modi wishes people on the occasion of Christmas

@narendramodiPrime Minister Narendra Modi today wished the people on the occasion of Christmas, saying this festive season brings joy, peace, and prosperity to all.

In a social media post, Mr Modi exhorted people to celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolizes, and work towards a world where everyone is happy and healthy. He also recalled the noble teachings of Lord Christ.