External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaches Moscow on a five-day visit to Russia

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has reached Moscow, Russia on a five day visit. During his visit, he will meet Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Denis Manturov to discuss matters related to economic engagement.

Dr Jaishankar will also meet his counterpart, Sergey Lavrov for discussion on bilateral, multilateral and international issues.

External Affairs Ministry said, during the visit, the focus will be on the strong people to people and cultural ties between the two countries. The Ministry said, India-Russia partnership has remained stable and resilient and continues to be characterized by the spirit of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

