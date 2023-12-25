इंडियन आवाज़     25 Dec 2023 11:03:26      انڈین آواز

Delhi NCR region experiences low visibility in several parts of the city

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

As the cold wave tightened its grip on North India, the national capital woke up to an even colder morning accompanied by dense fog today.

The temperature in Delhi was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius in the morning. Visibility dropped to 125 meters in several parts of the city, and most parts of the National Capital Region also experienced low visibility.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category, with the Air Quality Index hovering around 400, according to data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi Airport has issued a passenger advisory after thick fog affected operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport. It said, that some of the flights may be affected. Passengers have been asked to contact the concerned airline for updated flight information. The airport authorities have initiated the anti-fog landing system, technically called the CAT-3 Instrument Landing System. The CAT-3 system helps with a precision approach and landing when the runway visibility level is low. 

Flight operations at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad also got affected due to dense fog. Two flights from Bengaluru and Mumbai had to be diverted back. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart