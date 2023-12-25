Delhi NCR region experiences low visibility in several parts of the city

AMN

As the cold wave tightened its grip on North India, the national capital woke up to an even colder morning accompanied by dense fog today.

The temperature in Delhi was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius in the morning. Visibility dropped to 125 meters in several parts of the city, and most parts of the National Capital Region also experienced low visibility.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category, with the Air Quality Index hovering around 400, according to data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi Airport has issued a passenger advisory after thick fog affected operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport. It said, that some of the flights may be affected. Passengers have been asked to contact the concerned airline for updated flight information. The airport authorities have initiated the anti-fog landing system, technically called the CAT-3 Instrument Landing System. The CAT-3 system helps with a precision approach and landing when the runway visibility level is low.

Flight operations at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad also got affected due to dense fog. Two flights from Bengaluru and Mumbai had to be diverted back.