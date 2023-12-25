इंडियन आवाज़     26 Dec 2023 12:34:55      انڈین آواز

Four Corona patients in Delhi hospitals

Leave a comment
Published On: By

situation doesn’t warrant panic, says Delhi health minister

AMN

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said here on Monday that there were four Corona patients in hospitals of the national capital, but added that the situation doesn’t warrant panic.

Bhardwaj’s statement came in the wake of the rise in COVID cases, especially its sub-variant JN.1 in the country towards the end of 2023.

India, on Monday, recorded 628 fresh cases of Covid-19 cases crossing the 4,000 mark, the Union Health Ministry said.

The spike in Covid-19 cases came amid a rise in sub-variant JN.1 cases across the country.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 4,054 active Covid-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours compared to 3,742 on Sunday, the data updated on Monday said.

The Delhi health minister asked for a genome sequencing report to know whether the new Covid cases are of new variants or not. “On an average, 400-500 samples are being tested every day in Delhi, and on average, 5-7 positive cases are coming; that is, the positivity is about one percent. As of today, a total of four Corona patients are in hospitals in Delhi. There is no situation of panic,” Bhardwaj said.

Moreover, the Delhi health department ordered authorities to send an “adequate” number of COVID samples for RT-PCR tests amid an uptick in Coronavirus cases.

“We have sent the new cases for genome sequencing. The report will be known whether this variant is new or old. However, the new variant is also not serious, so if there is a new variant, then there is no need to worry too much,” Bhardwaj added.

During a discussion at the Central government level four days ago, it came out that the new variant is originating from southern states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, etc. This is a sub-variant of Omicron. Since it’s mild, the cases are not very serious.

“If someone is suffering from a chronic illness or has low immunity, they should not go to crowded areas. We have also issued the same guidelines as per the Centre’s guidelines. Do not do anything that might otherwise spread panic,” said Bhardwaj in an advice to the general public.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ملک اور بیرون ملک کرسمس کا تہوار منایا جا رہا ہے

بھارت سمیت دنیا بھر میں آج کرسمس کا تہوار منایا جا رہا ہے۔ دن ...

فوج کے سربراہ جنرل نے فوج کی گاڑیوں پر گزشتہ ہفتے کے دہشت گردانہ حملے کے تناظر میں راجوری- پُنچھ سیکٹر میں صورتحال کا جائزہ لیا

فوج کے سربراہ جنرل منوج پانڈے نے راجوری- پُنچھ سیکٹر میں آج ص ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نےنئی دلی میں اپنی رہائش گاہ پر جموں و کشمیر کے طلبا کے ایک وفد سے بات چیت کی۔

@PIB_India وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے آج نئی دلی میں اپنی رہائش گا ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart