People across the world gear up for Christmas festivities

President and Vice President greet people

Christmas celebrations began around the globe tonight. On the Christmas eve, cities are lit up with decorative lights while houses are well adorned with decorations to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ with religious fervour. Midnight mass and special prayers are being organized in the churches with bells and carols reverberating the praise of Lord Jesus, ushering in the spirit of Christmas.
 
The people also decorate their houses by putting a Christmas tree, illuminated paper star, and Holly wreaths. For millions of people worldwide, gifts form an important part of Christmas celebrations. Presents are bought for children, and there are numerous exchanges between friends and office colleagues. Most often, such gifts are given out in the name of the mysterious but benevolent figure of Santa Claus.
 
The fervor of the festive season is high in Goa, a famous tourist destination, with locals as well as foreign tourists descending upon the state to take part in Christmas and New year’s celebration events.
 
In Kerala, Cribs with figurines depicting Nativity of Jesus Christ were placed in churches.
 
In Mizoram, religious fervour of Christmas has gripped every nook and corner.  

The President and Vice President have greeted people on the eve of Christmas. In her message, President Droupadi Murmu said, the festival of Christmas, celebrated on the birthday of Jesus Christ, gives the message of love and compassion. She said, this festival also inspires everyone for selfless service to humanity. President Murmu said, the teachings of Jesus Christ are always relevant to maintain peace and harmony in the society.
 
In his message, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said, the life of Jesus Christ embodied the eternal values of compassion, forgiveness, love, and empathy. Mr Dhankhar stressed on the need to remember these timeless virtues that enrich the lives and strengthen the bonds of everyone.
 
In Dubai, while palm trees and calm weather may not scream Christmas, people in the city are pulling out all the stops to celebrate the festive season. Al Seef, the historic waterfront district has transformed into a winter wonderland, pulsating with festive spirit under the cool Arabian sun.
 
Taking center stage is an impressive 39-meter Christmas tree, standing as the tallest in West Asia is drawing visitors from all corners of the city. Dubai’s renowned malls are adorned with dazzling decorations, towering Christmas trees, and the sweet sounds of carolers, transforming into enchanting winter wonderlands.

