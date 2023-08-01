PM Modi inaugurates several projects in Pune; Lays foundation of houses for poor

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that India is moving towards self-reliance only because the government has shown full faith in the achievements of the common citizens of the country. He was speaking after receiving the Lokmanya Tilak National Award on behalf of Tilak Swarajya Sangh and Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust in Pune.



The Prime Minister announced that the cash amount would be given to the Namami Gange campaign.



Mr. Modi said that India will emerge as a powerful superpower in the world.



The Prime Minister flagged off Metro trains marking inauguration of services on completed sections of the two corridors of Pune Metro Phase-1. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Waste to Energy Plant under Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. Developed at a cost of about 300 crore rupees, it will use up about 2.5 lakh Metric Ton of waste annually to produce electricity. Mr Modi also handed over more than 1,280 houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He also handover more than 2,650 PMAY houses constructed by Pune Municipal Corporation. Further, Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of around 1,190 PMAY houses and over 6,400 houses constructed by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority.