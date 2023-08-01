इंडियन आवाज़     02 Aug 2023 01:06:06      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Narcotics Control Bureau busts India’s biggest Dark-net LSD cartel

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted the country’s biggest darknet Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) cartel Zambada. The NCB has seized a record 29 thousand 13 LSD blots along with 472 grams of MDMA powder and 51 lakh 38 thousand rupees drug money from accused persons. This is the second major Indian LSD cartel to be busted by the bureau in a span of three months.
 
Addressing media in New Delhi today, NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh said that Zambada is the only Indian LSD cartel on the darknet rated five star by illicit consumers and traffickers. He also informed that intended to open first LSD outlet in India with minimum stocks of one lac LSD blots with international to and fro facilities.
 
The NCB has also arrested 22 Indians involved in import and Pan India distribution of Drugs. Mr Singh said that the cartel comprises of young men aged between 21 and 25 years with a technical education background.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

امریکی صدر نے امام حسین کی شہادت کو یاد کیا

واشنگٹن: امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے یومِ عاشور کی مناسبت سے مسلم ...

پاکستان میں ایک سیاسی ریلی میں بم دھماکے سے کم سے کم چالیس افراد ہلاک

پاکستان میں باجوڑ میں جمعیت علمائے اسلام (جے یو آئی)کے ورکر ...

من کی بات: پی ایم مودی نے شاہڈول کو منی برازیل بنانے پر رئیس احمد کی تعریف کی۔

تحریر عندلیب اختر وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے آج سابق قومی کھل ...

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO injects Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into translunar orbit

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the translunar orbit. ...

ISRO launches 7 Singaporean satellites on PSLV-C56 rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) 's  PSLV-C56 rocket successfully launched th ...

@Powered By: Logicsart