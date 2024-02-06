PM Modi inaugurates and lays foundation stone of several development projects in Goa

@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over 1330 crore rupees in ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047’ program in Goa today.

These projects boost infrastructure in the education, sports, water treatment, waste management and tourism sectors. The Prime Minister also distributed appointment orders to 1930 new Government recruits across various departments under Rozgar Mela and also handed over sanction letters to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes. While addressing the public he said that even though Goa is small in area and population, it is socially diverse and people of different societies and religions have been coexisting in peace for several generations. He highlighted the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and lauded the spirit of the people of Goa who have always given a befitting reply to those trying to harm the harmony of the state.

PM Modi praised the good governance model of the Goa Government leading to ‘Swayampurna Goa’.He mentioned the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra where more than 30 thousand people in Goa availed various benefits.

The Prime Minister dedicated the permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology and the new campus of the National Institute of Watersports. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for Passenger Ropeway connecting Panaji and Reis Magos, along with associated tourism activities.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated 2nd edition of India Energy Week in Goa. Governor of Goa P S Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant, and Union Minister of State for Tourism and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shripad Yesso Naik and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.