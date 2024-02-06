Russia claims to destroy Ukraine-launched drone attack over its southwestern region

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia has said, it destroyed Ukraine-launched drone attack over its southwestern region today. Governor of Belgorod city, Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the city of Gubkin was under a drone attack. The Russian Defense Ministry said, Russia’s air defense systems destroyed seven Ukraine-launched drones over the southwestern region of Belgorod. Gladkov said, there were no casualties from the attack but four houses were damaged by drone debris. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.