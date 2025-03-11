PM Modi in Mauritius; to inaugurate 20 India-funded projects

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mauritius this morning on a two-day visit to the island nation. Mr Modi received a warm welcome from Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam at the airport. Mr Ramgoolam was joined by the Deputy Prime Minister, Chief Justice of Mauritius, Speaker of the National Assembly, Leader of the Opposition, Foreign Minister, Cabinet Secretary, Chairperson of Grand Port District Council and many others in welcoming PM Modi.

In a social media post, Mr Modi said, he is grateful to Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam for the special gesture of welcoming him at the airport. Mr Modi said this visit is a wonderful opportunity to engage with a valued friend and explore new avenues for collaboration in various sectors. PM Modi said he will be meeting President Dharam Gokhool, and PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam and addressing a community programme today.

Members of the Indian diaspora gathered at the hotel to welcome PM Modi. Singers and Dancers performed cultural programmes to welcome the Prime Minister. Mr Modi expressed profound gratitude for the warm welcome from the Indian community in Mauritius. He said that the strong connection of the Indian community in Mauritius to Indian heritage, culture, and values is truly inspiring. The Prime Minister added that this bond of history and heart continues to thrive across generations.

Mr Modi will inaugurate over 20 India-funded projects, ranging from capacity building to community-linked infrastructure, during his two-day state visit to Mauritius. The Prime Minister will attend the Mauritius’ National Day celebrations as the chief guest tomorrow. During the visit, the two countries are expected to sign several pacts providing for cooperation in the areas of capacity building, trade and tackling cross-border financial crimes.