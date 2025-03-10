Chhattisgarh liquor Scam: ED raids Ex CM Bhupesh Baghel residents in Durg

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Monday conducted searches at 14 locations in the Durg district of Chhattisgarh in relation to the liquor scam in the state. The search operation was underway under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. Residents of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, including the residence of his son and close associates, were searched. ED has gathered that the son of the former Chief Minister is also a recipient of proceeds of crime generated from the liquor scam. The scam is related to total proceeds of crime of over two thousand crore rupees siphoned off through various schemes.

Post navigation