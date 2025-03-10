Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Chhattisgarh liquor Scam: ED raids Ex CM Bhupesh Baghel residents in Durg

Mar 11, 2025
Chhattisgarh liquor Scam: ED searches at 14 locations in Durg district

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Monday conducted searches at 14 locations in the Durg district of Chhattisgarh in relation to the liquor scam in the state. The search operation was underway under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. Residents of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, including the residence of his son and close associates, were searched. ED has gathered that the son of the former Chief Minister is also a recipient of proceeds of crime generated from the liquor scam. The scam is related to total proceeds of crime of over two thousand crore rupees siphoned off through various schemes.

PM Modi emphasizes on strengthening ties with Mauritius

Mar 10, 2025
PM Modi Visits AIIMS, Inquires About VP Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Health

Mar 9, 2025
India condemns vandalism at Hindu temple in California; Calls for stringent action against culprits

Mar 9, 2025

