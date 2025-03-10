Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Mar 10, 2025
PM Modi emphasizes on strengthening ties with Mauritius for development & security of Indian Ocean Region

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said Mauritius is a close maritime neighbour, a key partner in the Indian Ocean, and a gateway to the African Continent. In his departure statement ahead of his state visit to Mauritius, Mr Modi said both nations are connected by history, geography and culture.

Mr Modi will leave for Mauritius later tonight. He said deep mutual trust, a shared belief in the values of democracy, and celebration of diversity are the strengths of both countries. Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the close and historical people-to-people connection is a source of shared pride. He noted that significant strides have been made in the past ten years with people-centric initiatives.

Mr Modi said he is looking forward to the opportunity to engage with the Mauritius leadership to elevate the partnership in all its facets and strengthen the enduring friendship for the progress and prosperity of peoples, as well as for security and development in the Indian Ocean Region. He expressed confidence that this visit will build on the foundations of the past and open a new and bright chapter in the India and Mauritius relationship.

