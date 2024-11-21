PM Modi honored with Guyana’s highest award, The Order of Excellence

AMN

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi today conferred with Guyana’s highest national award, The Order of Excellence, for his visionary statesmanship, championing the rights of developing countries on the global stage, exceptional service to the global community and for his commitment to strengthening India-Guyana relations. In a ceremony at the Guyana’s State House today, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana conferred this award upon the Prime Minister.

Mr Modi dedicated the honour to the people of India and to the deep-rooted historical ties between the people of the two countries. He emphasized that his State visit is testament to India’s continued commitment towards deepening India-Guyana friendship.

The Prime Minister said that India-Guyana relations are based on shared history, cultural heritage, and deep mutual trust between both nations. Mr Modi said that India is also ready to work shoulder to shoulder with Guyana in every field. He said the cooperation of both countries is not only important for bilateral relations but also for the entire global south.