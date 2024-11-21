Adani Group rejects US bribery charge as baseless, assures stakeholders

The Adani Group has dismissed the charges levelled by the US prosecutors as “baseless” and maintained that it operates with the highest standards of integrity and compliance.

AMN / WEB DESK

The Adani Group has strongly denied allegations of bribery and securities fraud levelled by US prosecutors against its chairman, Gautam Adani, and other key executives.

The group dismissed the charges as “baseless” and maintained that it operates with the highest standards of integrity and compliance. It further stated its intent to explore all possible legal remedies to address the accusations.

“As stated by the US Department of Justice itself, “the charges in the indictment are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.” All possible legal recourse will be sought,” the Adani Group spokesperson said.

“The Adani Group has always upheld and is steadfastly committed to maintaining the highest standards of governance, transparency and regulatory compliance across all jurisdictions of its operations. We assure our stakeholders, partners and employees that we are a law-abiding organisation, fully compliant with all laws,” the statement added.