Adani should be arrested today, PM protecting him: Rahul Gandhi after US charge

Rahul Gandhi said Gautam Adani, despite being involved in a Rs 2,000 crore scam and multiple others, was running scot-free as he was being protected by PM Modi.

AMN / WEB DESK

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Gautam Adani should be arrested immediately and his ‘protector’ Madhabi Puri Buch should be probed.

“It is now pretty clear and established in America that Mr Adani has broken both American law and Indian law. He has been indicted in the United States and I am wondering why Mr Adani is still running around a free man in this country?” questioned Raul Gandhi.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi claimed that recent developments vindicate his long-standing allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani.

“We have been raising this again and again and again. We have raising it with the Madhabi Buch issue and it is a vindication of what we have been saying. The prime minister is protecting Mr Adani and the prime minister is involved in corruption with Mr Adani. This is being clearly indicated,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi’s no-holds-barred attack on the Adani Group chairperson came after US prosecutors indicted Adani and his nephew for allegedly paying Rs 2,029 crore (in bribes to Indian government officials for securing solar power contracts with state electricity distribution companies. The bribes were allegedly paid between 2020 and 2024.

The Congress and Gandhi have been alleging a nexus between PM Modi and Adani to attack the BJP at several election rallies.

Congress leader indicated that he would raise the issue in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament and reiterated his demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the transactions of the Adani Group.