General Dwivedi conferred Honorary General rank by Nepali Army

Nov 22, 2024

AMN / WEB DESK

Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army General Upendra Dwivedi is in Kathmandu on a five-day official visit at the invitation of Chief of Army Staff, Nepali Army General Ashok Raj Sigdel. General Dwivedi is leading a five-member delegation including his spouse Sunita Dwivedi, the Chairperson of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) of the Indian Army.

The Indian Chief of Army Staff and delegates were received at the Tribhuvan International Airport by NA Head of Department of Military Operations Major General Prem Dhoj Adhikari.

General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM laid a wreath and paid homage to Martyrs at the Army Pavilion, Tundikhel. Later, the Gen was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Nepali Army HQ, where he also met with Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel, COAS, NA and discussed furthering military bilateral relations between India and Nepal.

In a gesture of everlasting friendship between the two armies Gen Upendra Dwivedi, gifted military horses and military dogs to Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel. The Gen also planted a Rudraksha sapling on the premises of the Nepali Army HQ. General Dwivedi is conferred the rank of Honorary General of the Nepali Army by President Ram Chandra Poudel at a special ceremony to be held in the capital today.

