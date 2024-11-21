Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights India’s commitment to dialogue in resolving global issues

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today highlighted that India has always advocated and practiced dialogue for resolving complex international issues. Speaking at the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus at Vientiane in Laos, the Minister pointed out that this commitment to open communication and peaceful negotiation is evident in India’s approach to a wide range of international challenges, from border disputes to trade agreements.

He stated that India believes that genuine, long-term solutions to global problems can only be achieved when nations engage constructively, respecting each other’s perspectives. Mr Singh said it is providential that they are meeting in Laos, considering the ongoing conflicts in different parts of the world and challenges to the international order. He said Laos has internalized the Buddhist principles of non-violence and peace since long.

The Defence Minister said that India stands for freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce and adherence to international law in the context of promotion of peace and prosperity in the Indo-pacific. On the ongoing discussions on the Code of Conduct, he added that India would like to see a Code that should not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of nations, which are not party to these discussions. He maintained that the code should be fully consistent with international law, in particular the UN Convention Law of Sea 1982.

Speaking about climate change, Mr Singh stressed on the concept of “Global Commons”. He said shared natural resources and ecosystems are essential to sustaining life and bringing prosperity on the planet. He added that these resources provide invaluable ecological, economic, and social benefits that extend beyond national boundaries.

The Defence Minister asserted that the 21st century is the ‘Asian Century’. He noted that the ASEAN region, in particular, has always been economically dynamic and bustling with trade, commerce and cultural activities spanning millennia. He said that India has remained a trusted friend of the region all through this transformational journey. He emphasised that the Joint Statement being adopted today and India’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN will lay the groundwork for India-ASEAN partnership in future.