India-Japan Joint Service Staff Talks (JSST) concluded in New Delhi

Nov 20, 2024

India-Japan Joint Service Staff Talks (JSST) between Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), and the Joint Staff of the Japan Self-Defence Force (JSDF) concluded in New Delhi today. The JSST is a forum for advancing defence cooperation through regular and high-level operational discussions between India and Japan. The Ministry of Defence, in a statement, said that in recognition of the evolving dynamics of modern warfare, both countries expressed a shared commitment to fostering collaboration in space and cyber technologies as vital components of their defence partnerships.

The meeting was co-chaired by Assistant Chief of IDS Air Vice Marshal Prashant Mohan and Joint Staff of JSDF, Director General of Defence Plans and Policy Department Major General Minamikawa Nobutaka. The two sides engaged in meaningful discussions on bolstering ongoing defence engagements and exploring new avenues for cooperation under the existing bilateral defence mechanisms. Both sides also acknowledged the growing importance of the partnership of India and Japan in addressing emerging security challenges, safeguarding shared interests, and upholding peace in the Indo-Pacific regions.

