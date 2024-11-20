Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh holds talks with Chinese counterpart Dong Jun in Laos

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh today held a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun in Laos. Mr Singh is on a three day visit to Laos to attend the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus). During the meeting, he will also address the forum on Regional and International Security Issues.



The ADMM is the highest defence consultative and cooperative mechanism in ASEAN.

Singh met with Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun for the first time since the recent disengagement agreements and the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit. During the discussion, Singh underscored the importance of amicable relations between India and China, noting that the two countries’ cooperation would have a positive impact on global peace and prosperity. Singh emphasized the need for both nations to focus on cooperation rather than conflict, particularly in light of the lessons learned from the 2020 border clashes.

Singh also called for greater trust and confidence-building measures between India and China, focusing on preventing the recurrence of such border clashes and ensuring peace and stability along the India-China border. Both sides agreed to work on a roadmap for rebuilding mutual trust and understanding.

In another productive meeting, Singh met Lao Defence Minister General Chansamone Chanyalath to discuss ways to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation. Singh invited the Lao minister to Aero India 2025, scheduled to take place in Bengaluru in February 2025, highlighting the potential for greater Defence Industry Cooperation between India and Laos.

Additionally, Singh held discussions with Malaysian Defence Minister Dato Seri Mohamed Khaled Bin Nordin, reaffirming India’s commitment to strengthening and expanding bilateral defence ties. Singh expressed his pleasure in interacting with his Malaysian counterpart, emphasizing the importance of fostering a stronger partnership.

The Defence Ministry shared updates on these meetings through posts on X (formerly Twitter), providing insights into the discussions and the reaffirmation of India’s commitment to regional security. Singh described his meeting with the Chinese Defence Minister as “extremely productive” and stressed the shared goal of rebuilding mutual trust.

Prior to his departure from Delhi, Singh had mentioned his anticipation of attending the ADMM-Plus and engaging in discussions on various regional and international security issues. The ADMM-Plus brings together defence ministers from ASEAN countries and eight key partners, including India, China, and the United States, to address pressing security challenges such as maritime safety and disaster management.

The ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus is the highest defence consultative mechanism in the ASEAN region. This year’s summit, hosted by Laos, marks the 11th edition of the ADMM-Plus. Since its inception in 2010, ADMM-Plus has become a key platform for enhancing defence and security cooperation between ASEAN member states and their dialogue partners.