Prasar Bharati launches its OTT platform Waves

55th edition of IFFI begin in Goa with a grand opening ceremony



AMN / GOA

Waves’ Prasar Bharati’s OTT was launched today during the opening ceremony of the 55th International Film Festival of India. The platform will offer a variety of channels in multiple languages, including news, entertainment, movies, TV shows, and games.

Earlier, a star-studded ceremony at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium marked the beginning of the festival that will last till the 28th of the month. The event witnessed stunning performances from Bollywood stars and also included a nostalgic ’90s Rewind’. Timeless Souls,” a tribute to legends like Raj Kapoor and Mohammed Rafi through visuals, poetry, and music, was also one of the major highlights of the day.

