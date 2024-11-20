The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

CINEMA / TV TOP AWAAZ

Prasar Bharati launches its OTT platform Waves

Nov 20, 2024

55th edition of IFFI begin in Goa with a grand opening ceremony

AMN / GOA

Waves’ Prasar Bharati’s OTT was launched today during the opening ceremony of the 55th International Film Festival of India. The platform will offer a variety of channels in multiple languages, including news, entertainment, movies, TV shows, and games.

Earlier, a star-studded ceremony at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium marked the beginning of the festival that will last till the 28th of the month. The event witnessed stunning performances from Bollywood stars and also included a nostalgic ’90s Rewind’. Timeless Souls,” a tribute to legends like Raj Kapoor and Mohammed Rafi through visuals, poetry, and music, was also one of the major highlights of the day. 

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India IFFI began in Goa with a grand opening ceremony. A star studded ceremony at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium marked the beginning of the festival that will last till the 28th of this month.

The event witnessed stunning performances from Bollywood stars and also included a nostalgic ’90s Rewind’. Timeless Souls,” a tribute to legends like Raj Kapoor and Mohammed Rafi through visuals, poetry, and music was also one of the major highlights of the day.

Waves’ Prasar Bharati’s OTT platform was launched today during the opening ceremony of the 55th International Film Festival of India. The platform will offer a variety of channels in multiple languages, including news, entertainment, movies, TV shows, and games. Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur appreciated Prasar Bharati’s initiative.

Related Post

DEFENCE TOP AWAAZ

Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh holds talks with Chinese counterpart Dong Jun in Laos

Nov 20, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Assembly Elections: 58% voter turnout recorded in Maharashtra; 68% in Jharkhand

Nov 20, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Rahul Gandhi suggests Telangana CM public consultations for law on gig workers

Nov 20, 2024

You missed

DEFENCE

India-Japan Joint Service Staff Talks (JSST) concluded in New Delhi

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
OTHER TOP STORIES

Secure release of Indian fishermen from Pak prison: Stalin writes to Jaishankar

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian Foreign Secretary to visit Dhaka in mid December: Bangladesh Foreign Adviser

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Police personnel suspended for violating election guidelines in Kanpur

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment