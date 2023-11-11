PM Modi holds talks with Saira Banu

‘Her Pioneering Work In Cinema Admired Across Generations’ says PM

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met veteran actor Saira Banu, during which the two discussed a wide range of subjects.

It was wonderful to meet Saira Banu Ji. Her pioneering work in the world of cinema is admired across generations. We had a great conversation on a wide range of subjects.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “It was wonderful to meet Saira Banu Ji. Her pioneering work in the world of cinema is admired across generations.

Banu, the wife of the late legendary actor Dilip Kumar, made her acting debut in 1961 with ‘Junglee’ opposite Shammi Kapoor for which she received Filmfare Award for Best Actress nomination.

She received three more Best Actress nominations for ‘Shagird’ (1967), ‘Diwana’ (1967) and ‘Sagina’ (1974). Banu went on to work in a number of movies including ‘Bluff Master’ (1963), ‘Ayee Milan Ki Bela’ (1964), ‘Jhuk Gaya Aasman’ (1968), ‘Padosan’ (1968), ‘Victoria No. 203’ (1972), ‘Hera Pheri’ (1976) and ‘Bairaag’ (1976).