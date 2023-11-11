इंडियन आवाज़     11 Nov 2023 01:20:42      انڈین آواز

PM Modi holds talks with Saira Banu

Leave a comment
Published On: By

‘Her Pioneering Work In Cinema Admired Across Generations’ says PM

Image

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met veteran actor Saira Banu, during which the two discussed a wide range of subjects.

It was wonderful to meet Saira Banu Ji. Her pioneering work in the world of cinema is admired across generations. We had a great conversation on a wide range of subjects.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “It was wonderful to meet Saira Banu Ji. Her pioneering work in the world of cinema is admired across generations.

article-image

Banu, the wife of the late legendary actor Dilip Kumar, made her acting debut in 1961 with ‘Junglee’ opposite Shammi Kapoor for which she received Filmfare Award for Best Actress nomination. 

She received three more Best Actress nominations for ‘Shagird’ (1967), ‘Diwana’ (1967) and ‘Sagina’ (1974). Banu went on to work in a number of movies including ‘Bluff Master’ (1963), ‘Ayee Milan Ki Bela’ (1964), ‘Jhuk Gaya Aasman’ (1968), ‘Padosan’ (1968), ‘Victoria No. 203’ (1972), ‘Hera Pheri’ (1976) and ‘Bairaag’ (1976).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ: ایمبولینسوں پر بمباری سے یو این چیف ’دہشت زدہ‘

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے غزہ کی پٹی میں ...

شمالی غزہ میں امداد کی رسائی ناممکن، ہلاکتوں میں اضافہ

اسرائیل کے فضائی حملوں اور زمینی کارروائیوں کے باعث شمالی غز ...

آئی سی سی ورلڈ کپ: بھارت نے سری لنکا کو 302 رنز سے شکست دے کر سیمی فائنل میں جگہ بنالی

ممبئی میں آئی سی سی مینز کرکٹ ورلڈ کپ 2023 میں بھارت نے سری لنکا ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Govt approves Digital Advertisement Policy, 2023 to enable & empower CBC

AMN / NEW DELHI Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has approved a path-breaking Digital Advertisemen ...

UNESCO unveils action plan to check Online disinformation, Hate Speech

By Andalib Akhter Following extensive worldwide consultations and backed by a global opinion, the UNESCO ha ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart