BJP approaches EC over alleged objectionable video posted by AAP on its social media

AMN

BJP approached the Election Commission over the alleged objectionable video posted by the Aam Aadmi Party on its social media handle targeting the government. A party delegation met the Commission over it and demanded action into the matter. Talking to media after the meeting in New Delhi on Friday, senior party leader and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri termed the social media post as unethical, with reprehensible utterances about the democratically elected head of the government. He added that it is a new low in politics.