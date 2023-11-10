Indian seafarers onboard vessel ‘Advantage Sweet’ safely brought back from Iran

AMN / NEW DELHI

All the 23 Indian seafarers onboard vessel Advantage Sweet, which was seized in the Gulf of Oman, have been safely repatriated to India from Iran. Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said that the Ministry is dedicated towards safeguarding the welfare and rights of the Indian national seafarers. He further added, this rescue operation has exemplified the dedication and commitment of Government agencies.



The ministry said that the rescue was the result of continuous efforts of the External Affairs Ministry and the Indian Embassy in Iran, along with the support of the Iranian Government.