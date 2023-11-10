इंडियन आवाज़     10 Nov 2023 11:32:26      انڈین آواز

Bihar Assembly resolves to increase SC, ST, OBC quota from 50 to 65%

ANWARUL HODA / PATNA

The Bihar Legislative Council today unanimously passed the amendment bill related to increasing the quota of reservation in the state government jobs for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Extremely Backward Caste and other Backward Castes from 50% to 65%. 
 
Yesterday it was passed unanimously by Lower House of the State Legislature. Like State Assembly the opposition BJP also supported the amendment bill in Upper House. The Bill will be now sent to Governor for consent and after the nod of the Rajbhavan it will become an act.
 
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who introduced the bill in the House, said the Backward Castes would get 18 per cent reservation in state government jobs. He said the maximum reservation has been proposed for EBCs which is 25 per cent whereas Scheduled Castes will get 20 per cent and Scheduled Tribes 2 per cent reservation in the government jobs.
 
In the state, 10 per cent EWS quota has been earmarked for the poor among the general category and it has been not changed. The total quota limit will be effectively up to 75 per cent now and 25 per cent will remain unreserved.
 
The Upper House also passed the Amendment Bill unanimously to increase reservation quota for admission in government educational institutions to 65 percent for SCs, STs, EBCs and other BCs. 

