2 Plus 2 meet: India, US reaffirm commitment to enhance collaboration in multilateral arena

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the India-US 2 plus 2 Ministerial Dialogue is a key enabler for further strengthening the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between the two countries. In a social media post, Mr Modi said, India and US shared belief in democracy, pluralism and the rule of law underpins our mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse sectors. He said, the India-US partnership is truly a force for global good.

Prime Minister Modi had a meeting with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The two Secretaries briefed Mr Modi on their discussions with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar in the 2 plus 2 format. They also highlighted progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation, including defence, semiconductors, emerging technology, space and health. Prime Minister Modi conveyed warm greetings to President Biden and said that he looks forward to continued exchanges with him.