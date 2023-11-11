Canada: 11-Year-Old Sikh boy his father Shot Dead Outside Gas Station In Edmonton

AMN / WEB DESK

An 11 year old Sikh boy and his father were gunned down in a targeted shooting in the Canadian city of Edmonton. Harpreet Singh Uppal, 41, and his son were shot dead in broad daylight in their vehicle on Thursday outside a gas station at a shopping plaza. Edmonton Police said both the victims succumbed to their injuries on the scene.

The boy, who has not been named, was sitting next to his 41-year-old father, Harpreet Uppal, in their vehicle outside an Edmonton gas station on Thursday when they were attacked, police said on Friday. Another child, a friend of the boy, was also present but physically unharmed.

“Mr Uppal was followed with the intention of finding him and ending his life. And it happened,” Edmonton police Acting Supt Colin Derksen told reporters. “The young boy, his son … we don’t know if he was targeted in that sense. What we do know is that once the shooter or shooters learned the son was there, they intentionally killed him … He wasn’t caught in the crossfire or killed by mistake. That is sick and twisted.”