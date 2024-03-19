FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi Holds Roadshow at Palakkad in Kerala As Part Of NDA Election Campaign

AMN

Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi today participated in a roadshow in Palakkad in Kerala as part of the NDA election campaign. This was Mr. Modi’s first campaign event in Kerala after the General Elections announcement. BJP state president K. Surendran and NDA candidates from Palakkad and Ponnani Lok Sabha constituencies were in the open vehicle along with the Prime Minister. After the roadshow, Mr Modi proceeded to Salem in Tamilnadu where he is addressing a public meeting. He said, NDA has got new energy following seat-sharing deal with PMK.

