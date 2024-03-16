FreeCurrencyRates.com

Singer Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP

AMN

Noted Singer Anuradha Paudwal today joined the Bhartiya Janta Party. She was inducted in the party in the presence of Party General Secretary Arun Singh at party headquarters in New Delhi.

خبرنامہ

مسجد الحرام، مسجد نبویؐ میں نماز تراویح کا اجتماع

مکہ مکرمہ میں رمضان کی پہلی تراویح ادا کی گئی، مسجدالحرام می ...

روزے کے صحت پر مثبت اثرات ، طبی سائنس کی نظر میں

رمضان المبارک کا مہینہ صرف انسان کی روحانی پاکیزگی کاذریعہ ن ...

رمضان المبارک میں ملازمین کے ساتھ رعایت کیجئے

*مولانا سید عمران اختر عطاری مدنی حضورِ اکرم صلَّی اللہ عل ...

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Navneet Kumar Sehgal Takes Charge As New Prasar Bharati Chairman

Former IAS officer Navneet Kumar Sehgal today took charge as new Prasar Bharati Chairman. Mr. Sehgal is a 1988 ...

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

