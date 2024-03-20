ECI Allows Postal Ballot for Essential Service Employees In Upcoming Elections

Staff Reporter

In view of the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly polls in four States, Election Commission of India (ECI) has notified the category of electors mentioned for the purpose of facility of voting through postal ballot as absentee voters in the category of persons employed on essential services.

The list includes the employees of Metro, Railways, BSNL Electricity and Health Department, Fire Services, Postal Services, Aviation, Disaster Management, Doordarshan and All India Radio and media persons authorised by the Commission for polling day coverage among others.

The Commission said that as per the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and on due consideration of the matter, it has been notified the persons employed in the essential services as a class of persons to cast vote by postal ballot on being on duty on the day of poll in the current General Elections and Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim, and bye-elections in 26 Assembly Constituencies in 13 States.