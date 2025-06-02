Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi hold talks with President of ADB Masato Kanda

Jun 2, 2025
PM Modi meets with President of ADB Masato Kanda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President of Asian Development Bank Masato Kanda in New Delhi on Sunday. In a social media post, the Prime Minister said that India’s rapid transformation over the last decade has empowered countless people and we are working to add further momentum in this journey. During the meeting, both sides shared perspectives on a wide range of issues. Mr Kanda conveyed that ADB will direct 10 billion dollars, including third-party capital, over the next five years into municipal infrastructure development, extending metro networks, building new Regional Rapid Transit System corridors, and modernizing city services.


Sharing this information on social media, Mr Kanda said, Viksit Bharat 2047 vision is bold, and ADB is supporting that ambition. Noting that India is a steadfast partner of ADB, he emphasised that by scaling up public and private sector finance, deepening knowledge collaboration, and mobilizing capital, ADB stands ready to support India’s drive to become a developed nation by 2047. He added that it is ready to deliver inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth for its 1.4 billion people.

