PM Modi to Attend IATA’s 81st AGM at Bharat Mandapam Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) 81st Annual General Meeting at New Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam tomorrow. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion. The IATA event, which commenced today, will culminate on the 3rd of this month. The World Air Transport Summit will focus on key issues facing the aviation industry, including the economics of the airline industry, air connectivity, energy security, sustainable aviation fuel production, financing decarbonization, and innovations, among others. The Prime Minister’s office said in a statement that during the event, leaders from around the world will get to witness India’s remarkable transformation in the aviation landscape and its contribution to the country’s socio-economic development. The last annual general meeting of IATA was held 42 years ago in 1983.

