Indian Railways Launches First-Ever Cherry Cargo Service from Katra to Mumbai

In a historic and pioneering initiative, Indian Railways, in collaboration with the Horticulture Department of Jammu and Kashmir has commenced the first-ever dedicated cherry cargo movement from Katra Railway Station to Mumbai on Saturday.

This marks a significant milestone in promoting the horticultural sector of J&K and enhancing connectivity to major markets.



This initiative aims to support local horticulturists by providing them with a reliable and efficient means of transporting perishable goods to distant markets. This unique partnership underscores the Indian Railways’ commitment to supporting agricultural and horticultural communities by facilitating the movement of perishable goods in a timely manner.