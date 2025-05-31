Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

FM Sitharaman Links Aatmanirbharta in Defence to Operation Sindoor

May 31, 2025
FM Sitharaman Links Aatmanirbharta in Defence to Operation Sindoor at Deendayal Upadhyaya Seminar

AMN

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted that since 2014, the government has been emphasizing Aatmanirbharta in defence production. Ms Sitharaman added that this focus is the reason Operation Sindoor was carried out.

The Minister made these remarks while addressing the National Commemorative Seminar on 60 Years of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya’s Integral Humanism Lectures in New Delhi on Saturday. Emphasizing that national defence was one of the main priorities for a nation, as per Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya, Ms. Sitharaman noted that over the past 11 years, the government has consistently invested in defence procurement from indigenously manufactured goods to the import of highly technical equipments.


The Minister underscored that government’s policy under former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been very reflective of Integral Humanism. She further emphasized the 7 Ms – Man, Money, Material, Management, Motive, Market, and Machine as critical pillars for policymaking aimed at building Bharatiya Technology Ms. Sitharaman also reiterated Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya’s vision that planning should always consider the person at the very bottom of the societal structure, ensuring their upliftment with dignity intact.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Bold or Backward? Edible Oil Duty Cut Sparks Praise and Pushback

May 31, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Shines at 55th Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show in Sharjah

May 31, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

US: Trump announces doubling of tariffs on steel imports to 50 % to protect American Industry

May 31, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

FM Sitharaman Links Aatmanirbharta in Defence to Operation Sindoor

31 May 2025 11:16 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
DEFENCE

Army Conducts Trials of Next-Gen Defence Tech at Key Locations across the country

31 May 2025 11:14 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Operation Sindoor has become a symbol of India’s Woman power: PM Modi

31 May 2025 11:13 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
CINEMA / TV

Thailand’s Opal Suchata Wins 72nd Miss World Title

31 May 2025 11:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!