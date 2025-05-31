FM Sitharaman Links Aatmanirbharta in Defence to Operation Sindoor

AMN

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted that since 2014, the government has been emphasizing Aatmanirbharta in defence production. Ms Sitharaman added that this focus is the reason Operation Sindoor was carried out.

The Minister made these remarks while addressing the National Commemorative Seminar on 60 Years of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya’s Integral Humanism Lectures in New Delhi on Saturday. Emphasizing that national defence was one of the main priorities for a nation, as per Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya, Ms. Sitharaman noted that over the past 11 years, the government has consistently invested in defence procurement from indigenously manufactured goods to the import of highly technical equipments.



The Minister underscored that government’s policy under former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been very reflective of Integral Humanism. She further emphasized the 7 Ms – Man, Money, Material, Management, Motive, Market, and Machine as critical pillars for policymaking aimed at building Bharatiya Technology Ms. Sitharaman also reiterated Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya’s vision that planning should always consider the person at the very bottom of the societal structure, ensuring their upliftment with dignity intact.