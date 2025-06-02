Piyush Goyal on visit to France to boost Indo-French trade and strategic ties

AMN

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal began his three-day official visit to France on Sunday. The visit reflects India’s continued commitment to deepening strategic and economic ties with key European partners and advancing a shared vision for resilient and inclusive global growth.

During his engagements in France, Mr Goyal is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with French Ministers, including Minister of Economy, Eric Lombard and the French Trade Minister, Laurent Saint-Martin. The discussions will focus on strengthening the Indo-French economic partnership and exploring new avenues for enhancing trade and investment cooperation.

As part of the high-level visit to France, a comprehensive agenda of strategic business meetings and engagements has been scheduled – with top leadership of major French companies. The visit will feature the India-France Business Round Table and the India-France CEO Forum, fostering dialogue between leading industry stakeholders from both countries.

During his stay, the Minister will also participate in the informal gathering of WTO Ministers on the margins of the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting. At this crucial forum, he will engage with global counterparts on key multilateral trade issues and articulate the perspectives and priorities of India.