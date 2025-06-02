India finalises new EV scheme, offers import tax cuts for local production

AMN / WEB DESK

Government of India has notified the guidelines for a scheme to promote the manufacturing of electric passenger cars in the country, Heavy Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy today informed this while briefing the media in New Delhi.

The Minister said that India is offering a low import tax, which is 15 per cent on electric cars worth at least 35 thousand dollars, to attract big international car brands. He added that this benefit is only available if the companies agree to invest and manufacture electric vehicles in the country. Mr. Kumaraswamy said that approved applicants would be required to make a minimum investment of 4 thousand 150 crore rupees in line with the provisions of the scheme. The Minister said that until now, Mercedes-Benz, Kia, Hyundai and Skoda have shown interest in the scheme. On Tesla, the minister said that Tesla has only shown interest in opening showrooms in the country.

Custom Dutybenefits:

The approved Applicants will be allowed to import CBUs of e-4W manufactured by global Group Companies with a minimum CIF value of USD 35,000 at reduced customs duty of 15%for a period of 5 years from the Application Approval Date.

The maximum number of e-4W allowed to be imported at the aforesaid reduced duty rate shall be capped at 8,000 nos. per year. The carryover of unutilized annual import limits would be permitted.

The maximum number of EVs to be imported under this Scheme shall be such that the total duty foregone will be limited to the lower of the following:

The maximum duty foregone per Applicant (limited to Rs.6,484 crore), or Committed investment of the Applicant (minimum Rs. 4150 crore).

Total duty to be foregone shall be limited to lower of Rs. 6,484 crore or the Investment made under this Scheme.

Investment:

Minimum Investment Commitment in India during a 3 year window Rs. 4,150 crore (equivalent to approx. USD 500 Mn) Commencement of Operations TheApplicant is required to setup manufacturing facility and commence operations for manufacturing of Eligible product i.e. e-4W within a period of 3 years from Application Approval Date Maximum Investment Commitment in India during a 3 year window No Limit Domestic Value Addition (DVA) criteria during manufacturing Minimum DVA of 25% to be achieved within 3 years and minimum DVA of 50% to beachieved within 5 years from date of issuance ofapproval letter by MHI/ PMA

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Automobile and Auto Component (PLI Auto Scheme) would be followed to assess the DVA of the Eligible Product as required under the Scheme.

Certification of DVA of Eligible Product manufactured in India by the Approved Applicant would be done by testing agency(ies) approved by MHI.

Investment should be made for domestic manufacturing of Eligible Product. In case the Investment under the Scheme is made on brownfield project, a clear physical demarcation with the existing manufacturing facility(ies) should be made.

Expenditure incurred on new Plant, Machinery, Equipment and Associated Utilities, Engineering Research and Development (ER&D)would be eligible.

The expenditure incurred on Land will not be considered. However, Buildings of the mainPlant and Utilities will be considered as part of the investment provided it does not exceed 10% of committed investment.

Expenditure incurred on Charging Infrastructure would be considered upto maximum 5% of the committed investment.

Bank Guarantee:

The Applicant’s commitment to setup manufacturing facility(ies), achievement of DVA and compliance with conditions stipulated under the Scheme shall be backed by aBank Guarantee from a scheduled commercial bank in Indiaequivalent to the total duty to be forgone, or Rs4,150 crore, whichever is higher, during the scheme period.

The Bank Guarantee should be valid at all times during the tenure of the Scheme.

Application:

The window for receiving applications through the Notice Inviting Applications will be for a period of 120 days (or more). Further, MHI shall have the right to open the Application Window, as and when required till 15.03.2026.

A non-refundable application fee Rs. 5,00,000/- will be payable by the Applicant while filing the Application Form.

The Notice for inviting applications under the Scheme is proposed to be issued shortly, whereby the prospective applicants would be able to submit online applications. The above notice would be published on the website of Ministry of Heavy Industries.

Table-I

Eligibility Criteria:

The Applicant will need to meet the following criteria to qualify and receive benefits under the Scheme:

Particulars Eligibility Criteria Global Group* Revenue (from automotive manufacturing), based on the latest audited annual financial statements at the time of application Minimum Rs. 10,000 crore Global Investment of Company or its Group* Company(ies) in fixed assets (gross block), based on the latest audited annual financial statements at the time of application Minimum Rs. 3,000 crore

*Group Company(ies) shall mean two or more enterprises which, directly or indirectly, are ina position to exercise twenty-six percent or more of voting rights in the other enterprise.