PM Modi heaps praise on Scientists, Election Commission in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the country is setting new benchmarks in space technology, with visionary scientists and innovators providing solutions to future challenges.

Addressing the nation in the 118th episode of his Mann Ki Baat programme on Akashvani today, Mr. Modi commended the nation’s recent achievements in the space sector.

Lauding the Bengaluru-based Indian Space-Tech start-up, ‘Pixxel’ for successfully launching the country’s first private satellite constellation ‘Firefly’, the Prime Minister called it a significant step towards self-reliance. He said, this accomplishment highlights India’s position as a leader in modern space technology and reflects the growing strength and innovation of the private space sector.

The Prime Minister also applauded the space docking of satellites, saying that this technology is important for sending supplies to space stations and crew missions in space. He said, India has become the fourth country to achieve this success. He pointed out the efforts of scientists in growing plants in space and noted that ISRO scientists successfully germinated cowpea seeds there. Terming this as an inspiring experiment, Mr. Modi said, it will pave the way for growing vegetables in space in future. He also appreciated IIT Madras’s ExTeM Centre which is working on new technologies for manufacturing in space.

This Centre is conducting research on technologies like 3D-printed buildings, metal foams and optical fibres in space. The Prime Minister said, research of ExTeM will strengthen the country’s Gaganyaan mission and the future space station and will also open new avenues of modern technology in manufacturing. He extended his best wishes to scientists, innovators and young entrepreneurs on behalf of the entire nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings in advance for the 75th Republic Day saying that this year’s celebration is particularly special as this year marks 75 years of the constitution coming into force.

Mr. Modi saluted the members of Constituent Assembly who contributed in framing the Constitution. The Prime Minister remembered Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Dr. Rajendra Prasad and Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee saying that citizens must take inspiration from thoughts of these great leaders.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the importance of National Voters Day which will be celebrated on 25th January. This day is important because on this day the Election Commission of India was established. Lauding the role and contributions of Election Commission, Mr. Modi said, constitution makers have accorded a very important place to the Election Commission in the Constitution and people’s participation in democracy. Terming India a Mother of Democracy, the Prime Minister said, democracy has strengthened and prospered in the country. He lauded the Election Commission for its commitment to conduct fair elections in the country and leveraging technology in the voting process.

On the on-going Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister said, this is an extraordinary confluence of equality and harmony. He said, the Kumbh celebrates the festival of unity in diversity and people congregate on the sands of the Sangam. He said, in the Kumbh, the rich and the poor come together and take a dip at the Sangam which reflects unity of the country. He said, Kumbh is organized at Prayagraj, Ujjain, Nasik and Haridwar and on the other hand, Pushkaram is organized on the banks of Godavari, Krishna, Narmada and Kaveri rivers.

On the participation of youth in the Kumbh, Mr. Modi said, when the young generation connects with its civilization with pride, its roots become stronger. He said, this time the country is witnessing digital footprints of the Kumbh on a large scale and the global popularity of the Kumbh is a matter of pride for every Indian. The Prime Minister pointed out that Kumbh, Pushkaram and Ganga Sagar Mela festivals enhance social coalescence, harmony, and unity.

On the celebration of the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha Parv of Ram Lalla, the Prime Minister said, lakhs of Ram devotees had a darshan of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and received his blessings on the day of Paush Shukla Dwadashi. Mr. Modi stressed that efforts must be taken to preserve the country’s heritage and take inspiration from that while working on the path of development.

Highlighting the amazing bonding between humans and animals, Mr. Modi said, Indian culture and heritage teaches us to live with love with the surrounding animals and birds. Sharing the example of Naugaon of Assam, he said, a team of villagers was formed, which was named ‘Haathi Bandhu’ who made an unique effort of planting Napier grass on 800 bighas of barren land. The Prime Minister also expressed happiness over the formation of two new Tiger Reserves, Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh and Ratapani Tiger Reserve in MP.

On the completion of nine years of Start-Up India, the Prime Minister said, the country’s Start-Up culture is not limited to big cities and more than half of the start-ups are from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. He said, Ambala, Hisar, Kangra, Chengalpattu, Bilaspur, Gwalior and Washim are becoming centers of Start-Ups, and the registration of Start-Ups has increased by more than 200 percent last year in Nagaland. He said, Waste Management, Non-Renewable Energy, Biotechnology and Logistics are the sectors in which the most number of Start-Ups are being noticed.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda who had said that only the person who is passionate about one’s idea is able to achieve one’s goal, the Prime Minister said, our passion and dedication are of utmost importance to make an idea successful. He said, the path to innovation, creativity and success is certain to come up through complete dedication and enthusiasm.

Remembering the contribution of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the Prime Minister said, the country will celebrate the 23rd of January as Parakram Diwas on Netaji’s birth anniversary.

Terming Subhash Babu a visionary leader, Mr. Modi said, courage was ingrained in Netaji’s nature. The Prime Minister said, Netaji did many great things as an administrator and his efforts for the welfare of people are remembered even today. Mr. Modi urged the youth of the country to read as much as possible about Netaji and derive inspiration from his life.

Pointing towards good work done by the citizens for the betterment of society and environment, Mr Modi highlighted the work of Deepak Nabam of Arunachal Pradesh. He said, Mr. Deepak runs a Living-Home, where mentally unwell, physically challenged and the elderly people are served and drug addicts are taken care of. He said, the work of K. Hindumbi, who works as a nurse on the Kavaratti island of Lakshadweep, is also very inspiring. He also lauded the efforts of KG Mohammad of Lakshadweep saying that the marine ecosystem of Minicoy Island is improving with his hard work.

The Prime Minister also expressed happiness over the getting of GI Tag for Virgin coconut oil in Nicobar district. He said, Self-help groups are being formed by organizing the women associated with the production of this oil and they are also being imparted special training in marketing and branding. He said, this is a big step towards economically empowering tribal communities.