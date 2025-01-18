Saif Ali Khan attack suspect detained in Chhattisgarh, Mumbai cops to question him

The Chhattisgarh Railway Protection Force detained one man in connection with the probe into the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. A Mumbai Police team is on its way to Chhattisgarh and will reach Durg tonight to interrogate the suspect.

AMN / WEB DESK

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Saturday detained a suspect in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district. He was nabbed while he was travelling by the Jnaneswari Express train.

Munawar Khursheed, the IG of RPF SECR Zone Bilaspur, had received information from the Mumbai police about the suspect travelling in the train. He said the RPF acted and nabbed him. He will be handed over to the Mumbai police.

According to Chhattisgarh RPF, the photo of the accused in the Saif Ali Khan attack case shared by Mumbai Police matched the appearance of the person detained from the train.

“We got information from Mumbai Police that a suspect is travelling by Jnaneswari Express train. They shared his photo and tower location. On that basis, we checked the general coach of the train and found him. Mumbai Police officials were contacted through video call and the suspect’s identity was confirmed. He has been detained. Further questioning of the suspect will be done by Mumbai Police,” Sanjeev Sinha, RPF Durg in-charge said.

Sinha said the suspect, during initial questioning by railway police, revealed that he is a resident of Mumbai and was travelling to Bilaspur to meet one of his relatives. The police official also said the suspect lives in Mumbai’s Colaba area and was caught travelling without a ticket.

However, final confirmation will be made after Mumbai Police question the suspect. According to Sinha, a Mumbai Police team was expected to reach Raipur by flight and subsequently travel to Durg to take the suspect into custody.

Earlier on Saturday, a man was detained in Madhya Pradesh, sparking speculation about his possible connection to Saif Ali Khan’s attack incident. However, authorities dismissed the claims and revealed that the detention was related to a separate case.

ATTACK ON SAIF ALI KHAN

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by a man during a burglary bid at the actor’s Bandra West home in the wee hours of Thursday.