Donald Trump assumes US presidency again   

AMN / WEB DESK

Republican Leader Donald Trump assumed the U.S. presidency again on Monday, taking the oath of office inside the U.S. Capitol.

He called for a “revolution of common sense” during his inaugural address, and he said he would start signing a raft of executive orders to reshape the American political landscape to his liking.

“The golden age of America begins right now,” Trump said.

On a frigid day in Washington, Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania, Vice President-elect JD Vance and their families, began his second inaugural day eight years after his first by attending a traditional service for incoming presidents at St. John’s Episcopal Church across a park from the White House.

It is only the second time an American president has served a second nonconsecutive term after Grover Cleveland in the 1890s.

Trump, at 78, is the oldest person ever inaugurated as president, eclipsing Biden who was five months younger when he took the oath four years ago. Vance, 40, was sworn in as the 50th vice president and the third youngest in history.

PM Modi congratulates President Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated President Donald Trump for taking over as the 47th President of the United States. The Prime in his social media post wrote that he is looking forward to working closely together to benefit both countries and to shape a better future for the world. He wished President Trump for a successful term ahead.

U.S. presidential inaugurations, a symbol of the Democratic country’s norms of a peaceful transition of presidential power, are traditionally held on the steps of the Capitol overlooking the vast sweep of the National Mall, with crowds of 250,000 or more watching the quadrennial event.