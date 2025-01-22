Turkiye: At least 66 dead, 51 injured in ski resort hotel fire

Türkiye declares a day of national mourning over deadly fire in Bolu province

AMN / WEB DESK

At least 66 people were killed and 51 others injured in a fire at a hotel at a ski resort in northwestern Türkiye this morning. Authorities evacuated around 230 guests from the hotel. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the blaze broke out in the restaurant of the 12-story Grand Kartal Hotel in the mountain-top resort of Kartalkaya.

According to media reports, at least two of the people are reported to have died after jumping from the building in panic. It was reported that other nearby hotels were evacuated as a precaution, with guests relocated to other accommodations in the area. Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc has appointed six prosecutors to lead an investigation into the fire, the exact cause of which remains unclear.

Emergency teams from neighboring cities, including firefighters, disaster response units, and medical teams supported by helicopters, were dispatched to the scene.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said an investigation into the incident was launched by a team of six prosecutors, along with a five-member expert committee.

Tunc stated that four people, including the owner of the hotel, were detained as part of the investigation. The investigations of the five-member expert committee on the cause of the fire are ongoing, and work is underway to determine the fault.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, speaking at a press conference, said the necessary documentation and checks were in place against a fire hazard. “The hotel has a certificate of fire safety issued by the fire department. This is already a mandate of the fire brigade. Regular checks have to be carried out by the fire brigade,” he added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on X that he was keeping a close eye on events, and noted: “I wish Allah’s mercy to our citizens who lost their lives … and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded.”

Later, speaking at a meeting of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Ankara, Erdogan said: “All necessary steps will and are being taken to clarify all aspects of the incident and hold those responsible to account.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in a message on X, extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.