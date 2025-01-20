PM Modi congratulates Donald Trump on taking charge as the 47th President of the US

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today congratulated Donald Trump on taking charge as the 47th President of the United States. Prime Minister Modi expressed his eagerness to work closely with President Trump to strengthen the ties between India and the United States, and to collaborate on shaping a better future for the world. He conveyed his best wishes for a successful term ahead.

In a post on X, he wrote:

“Congratulations my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!”

