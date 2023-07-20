इंडियन आवाज़     20 Jul 2023 06:52:51      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi expresses pain and anger over incident of violence against women in Manipur

Leave a comment
Published On: By

STAFF REPORTER

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that the law will take its course with all its might and no guilty will be spared in the Manipur women brutality incident. He said, his heart is filled with pain and anger adding that the incident is shameful for any civilised society. Mr. Modi was addressing the media at Parliament House Complex ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament today.
 
The Prime Minister said, the incident of Manipur has put 140 crore Indians to shame and assured that the accused will not be spared. He urged all the Chief Ministers to strengthen law and order in their states to check the violence against the women. The Prime Minister’s response came after a video appeared on the social media in which two women are being paraded naked by a group of men in Manipur. Talking about the Parliament Session, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that MPs will fully utilise the session in people’s interest.
 
He called for fruitful discussions on Bills. Mr. Modi added that  this  session holds much significance for the bills introduced in this session are directly connected to the public interest. He said  the Data Protection Bill is going to be  introduced at a time when  India’s youth is leading the digital world gives a new sense of faith to people and raises the stature of India before the world. Mr. Modi said the discussion plays a significant role underlining that the sharper the discussion, the better the decisions are made that give far-reaching results in the public interest.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart