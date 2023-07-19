India, Russia focuses on extending the ongoing defence engagements

AMN / WEB DESK

The third meeting of the Working Group on Military Cooperation of the Indian-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation concluded at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi today.





The discussions focused on extending the ongoing defence engagements between the two sides. The Working Group mulled new initiatives under the ambit of the existing bilateral defence corporation mechanism.



The meeting is a forum established to progress defence cooperation between both countries through regular talks at the strategic and operational levels between the Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff, and the Main Directorate of International Military Cooperation of the Russian Ministry of Defence.