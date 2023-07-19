इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jul 2023 06:14:01      انڈین آواز
NDA passes resolution to contest Lok Sabha polls under leadership of PM Modi

AMN

The National Democratic Alliance NDA has passed a resolution to contest the Lok Sabha polls next year under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted that the alliance will return to the helm for a third straight term with a huge majority. Thirty-nine parties attended the NDA meeting yesterday in New Delhi. The resolution said, as the world’s most popular leader, Mr. Modi enjoys the unwavering trust of millions of Indians. It said, over the last nine years, the NDA government has realised the vision of Sewa, Sushasan and Gareeb Kalyaan in the true sense. The resolution said, this journey of good governance and development has seen the participation of all sections, regions and communities.

It claimed that the opposition is faced with a crisis of identity and relevance and said that the opposition is confused and disoriented. The resolution said, people’s support for the NDA grew manifold in 2019 than in 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It asserted that voters have been rejecting and rubbishing the lies, rumours and baseless allegations of opposition parties and the country is reposing faith in the leadership of the NDA coalition. All political parties who are part of the NDA reposed full faith in the leadership of Mr Modi to attain a bigger mandate in 2024 than that won in 2019. Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde proposed the resolution in the meeting while the AIADMK’s K Palaniswami and the AGP’s Atul Bora supported it.

