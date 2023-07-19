Govt convenes all-party meeting ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament

AMN

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning tomorrow, the government has convened an all-party meeting this afternoon to ensure smooth functioning of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. During the meeting, government will seek cooperation from all political parties. The Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha is also scheduled to meet today to discuss Legislative Business to be taken up during the session.

The Monsoon session will continue till 11th of next month and there will be a total of 17 sittings in this session spread over 23 days.

Many important legislations including the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, The National Dental Commission Bill, National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill and Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 are expected to be taken up during the session. It is taking place in the backdrop of ruling NDA alliance meeting and the opposition’s newly formed alliance namely INDIA meeting to chalk out their strategies for next year’s Lok Sabha polls. With Diwaker, Anupam Mishra, Akashvani News, Delhi.